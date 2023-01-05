New Suit - Employment Class Action

A.W. Companies, a call center staffing firm, was hit with an employment class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit alleges that customer service representatives employed by the defendant are not compensated for time spent booting up their work stations and logging off at the end of a shift, resulting in unpaid overtime wages. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan; Ash Law and Hooper Hathaway PC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-50006, Egan v. A.W. Companies, Inc.

Business Services

January 05, 2023, 2:26 PM