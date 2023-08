News From Law.com

Michael Best & Friedrich hired the chair of Egan Nelson's emerging companies group, Aaron Barker, as a corporate partner in Austin and head of Venture Best, Texas, a team focused on high-growth entrepreneurs. Barker, who joined Michael Best on Monday after more than four years at Egan Nelson, said his move was driven by the needs of his clients, which are mostly private and include startups and those moving past that stage.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 16, 2023, 5:47 PM

nature of claim: /