New Suit - Employment Class Action

Stueve Siegel Hanson filed an employment class action Friday in Colorado District Court against Fastaff LLC and U.S. Nursing Corp. The suit centers on alleged wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03364, Egan et al v. Fastaff, LLC et al.

Health Care

December 30, 2022, 4:43 PM