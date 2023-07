Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at WFBM LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb and Federal Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Benice Law on behalf of Mohammed Eftekhari, who seeks coverage for five stolen watches worth $250,000 in total. The case is 8:23-cv-01231, Eftekhari v. Chubb Corp et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 8:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Mohammed Eftekhari

defendants

Chubb Corp

Federal Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wfbm, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute