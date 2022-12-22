New Suit - Contract

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of information technology service provider EFS Networks Inc. The suit pursues claims against Echelon Design Inc. d/b/a Echelon Studio and other defendants for failing to pay over $500,000 for software developing services rendered in connection with an executed consulting agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05102, EFS Networks Inc. v. Echelon Design, Inc. a/k/a d/b/a t/a Echelon Studio, Echelon 3D, Surreal Events, Surreal Events Entertainment, and/or Surreal Eents and Environments et al.

Technology

December 22, 2022, 8:16 AM