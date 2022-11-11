New Suit - Contract

Under Armour, the footwear company, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court over a settlement and release agreement. The court action, filed by Goodell, DeVries, Leech & Dann on behalf of freight forwarding company EFL Global LLC and EFL Container Lines LLC, contends that EFL incurred over $132,000 in storage costs as a result of Under Armour's delay in picking up its remaining fleet from EFL's shipping containers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02926, Efl Global LLC et al v. Under Armour, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

