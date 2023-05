New Suit - Patent

Blank Rome filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Innoscience (Zhuhai) Technology Co. and other defendants in California Central District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed on behalf of Efficient Power Conversion Corp., asserts a single patent related to producing semiconductors for cellular devices by using Gallium Nitride as opposed to silicone. The case is 2:23-cv-04026, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation v. Innoscience (Zhuhai) Technology Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 24, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

Plaintiffs

Blank Rome

defendants

Innoscience (Zhuhai) Technology Company, Ltd.

Innoscience America, Inc.

Innoscience, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims