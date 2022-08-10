Effective Client Communication: Be the Best Lawyer and Make ...

News From Law.com

The Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct inform us as to required communications with clients. Rule 1.4 requires a lawyer to keep a client informed, discuss objectives and means to accomplish the objectives, comply with requests for information, and let the client know when the lawyer cannot take a particular action. But what can be done better to inspire trust and confidence in a lawyer, promote loyalty and ensure a client's return in the future? Effective client communication is an art.

Georgia

August 10, 2022, 11:04 AM