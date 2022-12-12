Effect of Georgias Voting Law Unclear, Despite High Turnout ...

News From Law.com

Georgia's 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting.That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a 2021 law that imposed several new restrictions on voting were overblown."Georgia's election system has been challenged and scrutinized and criticized and passed every test," Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement after Tuesday's runoff.

December 12, 2022, 11:55 AM