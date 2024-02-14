Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Union Pacifi...

Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Union Pacific

Union Pacific was hit with a swarm of lawsuits last week. At least seven federal cases were initiated against the railroad company, more than twice the typical weekly average. The claims vary: Two suits were brought on behalf of conductors who were allegedly fired for making safety reports, while two other suits were filed on behalf of residents of Keatchie, Louisiana, who were forced to evacuate after a Jan. 2023 train derailment. Plus, a conductor who was furloughed for hearing issues sued Union Pacific for discrimination on the basis of age and disability; the suit contends that although the defendant provided hearing aids, they amplified train noises, forcing the plaintiff to purchase his own hearing aids.

Transportation & Logistics

February 14, 2024, 1:02 PM

