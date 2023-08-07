Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate

Allstate filed a barrage of insurance fraud cases in New York last week against providers of medical equipment such as back braces, hot/cold packs and lumbar cushions. Nearly 20 federal lawsuits were filed accusing the providers of paying kickbacks to doctors and chiropractors at no-fault clinics in order to induce more equipment prescriptions for car crash victims, causing Allstate to receive inflated reimbursement requests. The suits, which collectively seek more than $3 million, are backed by Morrison Mahoney.

