Who Got The Work

Jones Day partner Ryan K. Walsh and associate Parth H. Matalia have stepped in to defend the Marena Group in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed June 13 in Georgia Northern District Court by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Bloom Parham LLP on behalf of Elastic Fabrics of America, a manufacturer of medical textiles. The suit asserts a complaint for a knit elastomeric fabric with improved durability and stretch characteristics. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:23-cv-02629, Efa, Inc. v. The Marena Group, LLC.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 8:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Efa, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Bloom Parham, LLP

defendants

The Marena Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims