Litigation Trend - Automotive | Virginia | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Automotive | Virginia

Litigation is heating up in the automotive industry in Virginia, according to Law.com Radar. At least nine federal lawsuits were initiated in January against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, more than twice the typical monthly average and continuing a rising trend which dates back at least one year. Most of the suits pursue lemon law claims under the Virginia Motor Vehicle Warranty Enforcement Act and federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. Who's bringing the heat? More than half the suits filed during the trend period were brought by James B. Feinman, a personal injury attorney based in Lynchburg.

Automotive

February 07, 2024, 2:10 PM

nature of claim: /