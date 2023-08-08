Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Labor & Employment | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Tennessee on Monday over wage-and-hour claims. At least eight federal lawsuits were filed, including seven class actions accusing employers of failing to compensate employees for all hours worked. Of note, Cracker Barrel is accused of paying servers below minimum wage, then crediting their tips in order to satisfy minimum wage requirements; also, a former canine officer for the City of Spring Hills seeks overtime compensation for time spent caring for his drug-detecting dog Narco. Who's bringing the pressure? Nearly all the suits are backed by Jackson Shields Yeiser Holt Owen & Bryant.

August 08, 2023, 12:50 PM

