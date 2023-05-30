Litigation Surge - Utah | Labor & Employment | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Utah | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Utah last week. At least eight federal lawsuits were filed, well above the typical weekly average. The suits are varied: a class action under the WARN Act accuses CreditRepair.com and Lexington Law of firing 900 employees without advance notice, while another suit claims that a group of businesses known as the 'Stone Hub' routinely exposed Latino employees to dangerous levels of shop dust while offering safer management roles to white employees. Also, a black pharmacist who worked for Walmart in Salt Lake City while attending pharmacy school with four other white Walmart employees alleges that out of the five students, only the plaintiff was denied a full-time position with Walmart after graduation.

May 30, 2023, 2:56 PM

