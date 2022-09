New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the Crab Stop Bar and Seafood Grill Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination and retaliation. The case was filed on behalf of former and current women employees. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-14339, EEOC v. The Crab Stop Bar and Seafood Grill, LLC et al.

Government

September 30, 2022, 2:57 PM