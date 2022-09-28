New Suit - Employment

Sinclair Broadcast Group, a major television station owner known for its conservative political bent, was sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Wednesday in Maryland District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action accuses the defendant of paying Black employees less than their non-Black counterparts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02477, Eeoc v. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Telecommunications

September 28, 2022, 7:14 PM