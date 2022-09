New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Lyneer Staffing Solutions LLC Tuesday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action accuses the defendants of refusing to hire a deaf employee in order to avoid providing an ASL interpreter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02454, Eeoc v. Lyneer Staffing Solutions LLC.

Government

September 27, 2022, 4:39 PM