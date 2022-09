New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued J.A. Croson LLC Friday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action accuses the defendant of subjecting Black and Hispanic employees to a hostile work environment based on their race and national origin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00435, Eeoc v. J.A. Croson, LLC.

Government

September 30, 2022, 3:22 PM