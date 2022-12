New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Houchens Food Group d/b/a Hometown IGA on Tuesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of discriminating on the basis of religion by refusing to hire a Rastafarian job applicant who would not cut his hair. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00235, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Houchens Food Group Inc.

December 27, 2022, 2:55 PM