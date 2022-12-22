EEOC Sues Hospital That Fired Worker Who Refused Flu Shot on...

News From Law.com

A lawsuit filed this month against Children's Healthcare of Atlanta over a seasonal flu shot underscores the clashing interests between hospitals trying to protect patients and staff and the religious the beliefs of their employees. The U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission alleges maintenance assistant DeMaurius Jackson refused a flu shot due to "his sincerely held religious beliefs" and then was fired by the hospital, "which failed to provide him with a reasonable accommodation."

December 22, 2022, 8:17 AM