New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued SkyWest Airlines Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit centers on claims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. SkyWest is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 3:22-cv-01807, Eeoc Dallas District v. Skywest Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 17, 2022, 10:34 AM