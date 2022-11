News From Law.com

Dollar Tree is continuing its restocking of its executive ranks by installing former Equal Employment Opportunity Commission chair Janet Dhillon as chief legal officer. Dhillon has been a prominent Republican voice in Washington, D.C., since joining the commission in 2019 as chair under then-President Donald Trump. Following the election of Democratic President Joe Biden, she remained on the commission until resigning this month.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 28, 2022, 4:28 AM