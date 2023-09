Litigation Surge - Securities | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a swarm of enforcement actions on Monday. At least seven federal securities cases were filed by the SEC; while the suits vary, most accuse companies and individuals of making false statements to obtain investment funds and making Ponzi-like payments to early investors. The suits, part of a nationwide crackdown by the SEC, were filed in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Texas, Utah and California.

Government

September 26, 2023, 1:10 PM

nature of claim: /