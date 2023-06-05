Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Patent | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Patent

Major telecom companies were slammed with patent cases in Texas last month, according to Law.com Radar. Nearly 15 federal cases were initiated against businesses on Radar's sector watchlist, twice the typical monthly average. Companies in the crosshairs include AT&T, Huawei, Qualcomm, T-Mobile and Verizon. Surprisingly, most of the suits were brought in the Eastern District's Marshall Division rather than the Western District's Waco Division, where Judge Alan Albright oversees much of the nation's patent litigation. The shift suggests that a July 2022 standing order which randomly reassigns patent cases filed in the Waco Division may be deterring patent filings as intended.

Telecommunications

June 05, 2023, 5:05 PM

nature of claim: /