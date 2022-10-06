Litigation Trend - COVID-19 | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Trend - COVID-19 | Labor & Employment

Federal employment litigation related to COVID-19 is on the rise. Law.com Radar surfaced two dozen cases in September, continuing an upward trend that traces back to late 2021. The average monthly case volume since Nov. 2021 is up approximately 24 percent from the previous year. Many plaintiffs are challenging their companies' denial of a religious exemption from vaccine requirements. Last month's cases take aim at defendants including Centene and Mayo Clinic. Who's getting the work? Centene and Mayo Clinic have tapped Littler Mendelson as defense counsel.

Health Care

October 06, 2022, 1:37 PM