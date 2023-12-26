Litigation Surge - New York | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - New York | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher launched a flurry of consumer protection lawsuits in New York last week, primarily under the New York Arts and Cultural Affairs Law. At least seven federal class actions were filed, five of which accuse companies of unlawfully adding booking, processing or convenience fees to online ticket sales during checkout. According to the complaints, the law requires all ancillary fees to be disclosed before the customer selects the ticket for purchase. Defendants include Fandango, Legoland, LOOK Cinemas, Regal Cinemas and the Rockefeller Center. Plus, Kraft Heinz and Blue Buffalo are accused of falsely labeling certain products as 'natural' or containing 'no artificial preservatives.'

December 26, 2023, 1:26 PM

