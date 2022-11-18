Litigation Surge - Corteva Agriscience | Syngenta AG | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Corteva Agriscience | Syngenta AG

Pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Inc., Corteva Agriscience and BASF were hit with a cluster of antitrust class actions Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. Seven new suits on Nov. 17 claim that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. The suits are backed by Cohen & Malad, based in Indianapolis, and Dallas-based Roberts Law Firm. The Federal Trade Commission and 10 state attorneys general filed a similar suit against the defendants in September.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 2:25 PM