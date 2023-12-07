Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Trademark

There was an unusual surge of trademark cases in Pennsylvania last month. At least 10 trademark lawsuits were filed, roughly triple the usual monthly average. The cases vary: Shavel Home Products seeks to enjoin Berkshire Blanket & Home from using the mark 'Micro Flannel' to sell blankets and bedding, while Choice Hotels sued a former franchisee for allegedly continuing to operate a Quality Inn hotel after the franchise agreement expired. Plus, fashion model Colin Branca accuses Target of continuing to use his name and likeness to promote the clothing line Goodfellow & Co. after expiration of the modeling contract.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 07, 2023, 3:02 PM

