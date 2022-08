New Suit

Zurich American Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The case, involving claims stemming from a truckers occupational accident policy, was filed by Foster Law Firm on behalf of Steve D. Edwards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00667, Edwards v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 2:27 PM