Who Got The Work

Colleen P. Tandy of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Wells Fargo in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Jan. 9 in New Jersey District Court by the Law Office of C. Gregory Stewart on behalf of a transgender female, who claims that she was overlooked for promotions due to her race and was wrongfully terminated after complaining about the disparate treatment she received regarding her sexual orientation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, is 2:23-cv-00103, Edwards v. Wells Fargo Bank.