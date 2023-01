New Suit - Employment

Wells Fargo was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Office of C. Gregory Stewart on behalf of a transgender female, who claims that she was overlooked for promotions due to her race and was wrongfully terminated after complaining about the disparate treatment she received regarding her sexual orientation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00103, Edwards v. Wells Fargo Bank.