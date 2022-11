New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, was slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was brought pro se by Marshall Edwards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00284, Edwards v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 2:30 PM