New Suit - Employment

The E.W. Scripps Company and Scripps Media Inc., doing business as WEWS-TV, was sued Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Mendenhall Law Group on behalf of a commercial multimedia producer who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01133, Edwards v. Scripps Media, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 07, 2023, 5:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Cynthia Edwards

Law Offices Of Warner Mendenhall

defendants

Scripps Media, Inc.

The E.W. Scripps Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination