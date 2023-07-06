New Suit - Employment Class Action

Marriott International and McKibbon Hospitality LLC were hit with a collective employment action on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was brought by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as operations managers who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01499, Edwards v. Mckibbon Hospitality, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 06, 2023, 4:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Mitchell Edwards

Plaintiffs

Richard Celler Legal, P.A.

defendants

Marriott Hotel Services, LLC

Mckibbon Hospitality, LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations