New Suit - Employment

Fiserv, a global provider of financial services technology, was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after wanting to meet with upper management concerning racial discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-62340, Edwards v. Fiserv, Inc.

Fintech

December 15, 2022, 4:58 AM