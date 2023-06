Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McAnany Van Cleave & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against FedEx to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Richard A. Edwards. The case is 4:23-cv-00839, Edwards v. FedEx Ground Package System Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 29, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard A. Edwards

defendants

Federal Express Corporation

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mcanany Van Cleave Pa - St. Louis

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation