Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against CVS Health to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was brought pro se by a former shift supervisor who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to upper management about sexual harassment claims. The case is 1:23-cv-04340, Edwards v. CVS Health Corporation.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 6:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Allison Edwards

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination