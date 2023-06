Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Winstead on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover damages for alleged violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practice Act, was filed by attorney Thomas A. Herald on behalf of Denise Edwards. The case is 3:23-cv-01434, Edwards v. Citibank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 28, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Denise Edwards

Plaintiffs

Herald & Moore

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Winstead

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract