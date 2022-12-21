Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Crowell & Moring on Wednesday removed a defamation lawsuit against the American Medical Association to Maryland District Court. The suit was brought by Willarda V. Edwards, former president of the National Medical Association and current AMA board member who ran to become president in the AMA's most recent election. According to the complaint, the AMA falsely accused Edwards of 'vote trading' days before the election, causing her to lose. The suit was brought by Joseph Greenwald & Laake. The case is 1:22-cv-03297, Edwards v. American Medical Association.

Health Care

December 21, 2022, 1:09 PM