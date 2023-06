Removed To Federal Court

Wilson Elser on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Amazon.com and Amazon Logistics to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner on behalf of an Amazon employee. The case is 4:23-cv-02037, Edwards v. Amazon Logistics, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 02, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Teri Rene Edwards

defendants

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Laura S. Favaloro

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims