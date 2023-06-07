New Suit - Employment

Hill Ward Henderson; and Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Edwards Moving & Rigging Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Beyel Brothers Inc. and former Edwards Moving employee William C. Moore. The suit seeks an order to prevent Beyel Brothers from employing Moore for two years in accordance with a non-compete agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01285, Edwards Moving & Rigging, Inc. v. Moore et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 07, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Edwards Moving & Rigging, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Hill Ward Henderson

defendants

Beyel Brothers, Inc.

William C. Moore

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract