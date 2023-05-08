Who Got The Work

Jennifer M. Oliver and Chance Lyman of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Baker & Hostetler have stepped in to represent the University of Florida in a pending privacy class action related to the university's FloridaGators.com website. The suit, filed March 23 in Florida Northern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky and SteinLaw Florida, contends that the defendants unlawfully share video viewing information from the website with third parties in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Defendants Learfield Communications and subsidiary Sidearm Sports, which manage the Florida Gators website, are represented by Baker & Hostetler. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allen C. Winsor, is 1:23-cv-00065, Edwards et al v. University Of Florida et al.

Education

May 08, 2023, 9:19 AM

Audra Edwards

Brian Stonebraker

Derek Edwards

Stein Law Florida Pllc - Boca Raton Fl

Levi & Korsinsky Llp - New York Ny

University Of Florida

Learfield Communications LLC

Sidearm Sports LLC

The University Athletic Association

The University Athletic Association Inc

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Baker & Hostetler

