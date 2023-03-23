New Suit - Privacy Class Action

The University of Florida and the University Athletic Association were slapped with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by SteinLaw Florida and Levi & Korsinsky on behalf of individuals who subscribed to the university's team website at www.floridagators.com. The complaint contends that the defendant unlawfully shared personally identifiable and protected information with Meta Platforms via an embedded tracking pixel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00065, Edwards et al v. University Of Florida et al.

Education

March 23, 2023, 12:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Audra Edwards

Brian Stonebraker

Derek Edwards

Plaintiffs

Stein Law Florida Pllc - Boca Raton Fl

defendants

University Of Florida

The University Athletic Association

