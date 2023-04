Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Saturday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Shadrack Investments LLC and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Bradlyn J. Cole & Associates on behalf of the parents of a minor child who was severely injured after falling through a window that was defectively repaired by the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00857, Edwards et al v. Mathews et al.

Real Estate

April 24, 2023, 5:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Austin Edwards

Jessica Edwards

Plaintiffs

David S Kohm & Associates

defendants

Brenda Mathews

John Mathews

Shadrack Investments, LLC

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims