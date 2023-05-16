New Suit - Employment Class Action

JBS, a Brazilian meat processing company, JBS Souderton Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an employment class action on Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought pro se on behalf of 15 former Souderton employees, contends that JBS fails to hire, rehire or promote Black employees. According to the suit, the Souderton employment ratio for hiring and/or promoting Black employees is allegedly less than .01 percent, while the two nearest labor force recruitment bases, the cities of Philadelphia and Allentown, PA, have an approximate combined African American population of 56 percent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01789, Edwards et al v. JBS USA Holdings, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 16, 2023, 5:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Curtis J. Butts, Jr.

Gregory Megginson

Herbert L. Robinson

Herbert Robinson, Jr.

James Robinson

James Skinner

Kaaliym Muhammad

Kareem Brown

Kristina Johnson

Robert Edwards

Timothy Myers, Jr.

Tracey Plummer

Troy Jones

defendants

JBS USA Holdings, Inc.

Adrian Ramos

JBS Souderton Inc.

Oumou "Ami" Thiam

Stephanie Vega

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination