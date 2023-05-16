JBS, a Brazilian meat processing company, JBS Souderton Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an employment class action on Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought pro se on behalf of 15 former Souderton employees, contends that JBS fails to hire, rehire or promote Black employees. According to the suit, the Souderton employment ratio for hiring and/or promoting Black employees is allegedly less than .01 percent, while the two nearest labor force recruitment bases, the cities of Philadelphia and Allentown, PA, have an approximate combined African American population of 56 percent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01789, Edwards et al v. JBS USA Holdings, Inc. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 16, 2023, 5:28 AM