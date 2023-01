New Suit - Trade Secrets

Investment firm Edward Jones filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Cory Clem on Thursday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, filed by Quarles & Brady, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Ameriprise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-04014, Edward D. Jones & Co. LP v. Clem.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2023, 6:53 PM