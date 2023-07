Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed pro se by Edward D. Fagan. The case is 4:23-cv-02591, Fagan v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward D. Fagan

defendants

Barclays Bank PLC

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Bank of America N.A.

Citibank N.A.

Citibank, FSB

Deutsche Bank Trust Company America NA

Ecobank Nigeria

John Doe Banks 1-10

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct