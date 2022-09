New Suit - Patent

Mayer Brown filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of EDST LLC and smart home technology provider Quext IoT. The complaint, which targets Hsun Wealth Technology and Huarifu Technology, asserts three patents involving smart thermostat technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00365, EDST, LLC et al v. Huarifu Technology Co., Ltd. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM