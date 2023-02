Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spears, Moore, Rebman & Williams on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, concerning claims of fire damage to real property, was filed pro se by DeAndre Edmondson on behalf of himself and Delexia Edmondson. The case is 3:23-cv-00137, Edmondson et al v. Travelers Insurance.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 7:15 PM